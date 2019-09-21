Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov: When and Where to Watch World Boxing Championships 2019 Final

Amit Panghal created history as he became the first Indian male boxer to qualify for the final of the World Boxing Championships on Friday. Panghal defeated Kazakhstan's Saken Bibbisinov 3-2 (split decision) in the flyweight (48-52kg) semi-final to book his place in the final where he will face Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan, for the gold medal.

Having already secured a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Amit Panghal would want to win gold in the World Boxing Championships, something no Indian has ever done before.

The likes of Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017) have all won bronze medals, having lost in the as the semi-finals. Manish Kaushik lost the 63kg semi-final bout to former world champion and top-seeded Cuban Andy Cruz Gomes by unanimous decision (5-0) in Ekaterinburg.

After the historic win, Panghal admitted that his opponent in the final is "unknown entity" to him.

"The guy I fought today was taller but he didn't have the kind of power that I have. My opponent tomorrow is an unknown entity to me. I haven't fought him before. I will rely on old videos to figure him out," Panghal said after the match.

Reaching to Final #wbc2019, I would say that :- In boxing, it is about the obsession of getting the most from yourself: wanting to dominate the world like a hungry young lion...... Thanks to All....@aapkadharam @CaptAbhimanyu @iamsunnydeol pic.twitter.com/VXHDduOJg7 — Amit Panghal (@Boxerpanghal) September 20, 2019

Amit Panghal's opponent in the final will be Shakhobidin Zoirov, won had gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 52kg weight category.

Amit Panghal has so far won a bronze medal at Asian Championships (2017), a silver medal at Commonwealth Games (2018) and gold medals at Asian Games (2018) and Asian Championships (2019).

When is the final?

The Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov final will be the first bout of the day at World Boxing Championships. The final is scheduled at 7:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST) and the live streaming of the bout will be available on AIBA Boxing Youtube channel.

