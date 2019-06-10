Amit Shah Compliments Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma Says He Deserved Better Farewell

Yuvraj Singh has been our cricketing icon for all times with fans across the globe.



Whether as a batsman, bowler or fielder, he always did his best for India. The fighter @YUVSTRONG12 has given us countless memories to cherish.



I extend my warm wishes for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/5cYMkXFMeQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 10, 2019

You don’t know what you got till its gone. Love you brotherman You deserved a better send off. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/PC2cR5jtLl — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 10, 2019

Dear Yuvraj Singh, you may have retired from the competitive cricket game but you will remain a cricketing icon for every Indian & millions across the globe. What a batsman, bowler & fielder you have been!

We are proud of you👍

I extend my best wishes for your future endeavours! pic.twitter.com/mYc4iUgH21 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 10, 2019

What a fantastic career you have had Yuvi.

You have come out as a true champ everytime the team needed you. The fight you put up through all the ups & downs on & off the field is just amazing. Best of luck for your 2nd innings & thanks for all that you have done for 🇮🇳 Cricket.🙌 pic.twitter.com/J9YlPs87fv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 10, 2019

Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 10, 2019

Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2019

One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/w4wUe31De0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 10, 2019

End of an era! Yuvi pa, ur ability with the bat, the glorious 6s, the impeccable catches & the good times we've had, will be missed beyond years. The class & grit u brought to the field will be an inspiration forever. Thank u, @YUVSTRONG12 Have an equally remarkable 2nd innings! pic.twitter.com/ZWNeC9WkZL — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 10, 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday lauded cricketer Yuvraj Singh as a 'fighter', saying the all-rounder has given the country countless memories to cherish. The cricketer on Monday brought the curtains down on a roller-coaster international career, the pinnacle of which was his exploits in India's 2011 World Cup triumph."Yuvraj Singh has been our cricketing icon for all times with fans across the globe. Whether as a batsman, bowler or fielder, he always did his best for India. The fighter @YUVSTRONG12 has given us countless memories to cherish. I extend my warm wishes for his future endeavours," Shah tweeted.Yuvraj Singh finished his India career having scored 11,778 runs and 148 wickets in 402 matches across formats.India's one-day international vice-captain Rohit Sharma also took to Twitter to congratulate Yuvraj on his brilliant career and added that he "deserved a better send off.""You don’t know what you got till its gone. Love you brotherman You deserved a better send off. @YUVSTRONG12," Rohit tweeted.Sports minister Kiren Rijiju also lavished rich praise on Yuvraj Singh, saying the just-retired India all-rounder will forever "remain a cricketing icon"."Dear Yuvraj Singh, you may have retired from the competitive cricket game but you will remain a cricketing icon for every Indian & millions across the globe. What a batsman, bowler & fielder you have been! We are proud of you. I extend my best wishes for your future endeavours!" Rijiju tweeted.Apart from these three, various other cricketers also paid a tribute to Yuvraj and wished him luck for his life ahead.