3-min read

Amit Shah Compliments Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma Says He Deserved Better Farewell

Wishes have poured in for Yuvraj Singh after he called time on his international and IPL career on Monday.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 10, 2019, 10:42 PM IST
Amit Shah Compliments Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma Says He Deserved Better Farewell
Yuvraj Singh received praises and compliments from one and all after he announced his retirement. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday lauded cricketer Yuvraj Singh as a 'fighter', saying the all-rounder has given the country countless memories to cherish. The cricketer on Monday brought the curtains down on a roller-coaster international career, the pinnacle of which was his exploits in India's 2011 World Cup triumph.

"Yuvraj Singh has been our cricketing icon for all times with fans across the globe. Whether as a batsman, bowler or fielder, he always did his best for India. The fighter @YUVSTRONG12 has given us countless memories to cherish. I extend my warm wishes for his future endeavours," Shah tweeted.


Yuvraj Singh finished his India career having scored 11,778 runs and 148 wickets in 402 matches across formats.

India's one-day international vice-captain Rohit Sharma also took to Twitter to congratulate Yuvraj on his brilliant career and added that he "deserved a better send off."

"You don’t know what you got till its gone. Love you brotherman You deserved a better send off. @YUVSTRONG12," Rohit tweeted.


Sports minister Kiren Rijiju also lavished rich praise on Yuvraj Singh, saying the just-retired India all-rounder will forever "remain a cricketing icon".

"Dear Yuvraj Singh, you may have retired from the competitive cricket game but you will remain a cricketing icon for every Indian & millions across the globe. What a batsman, bowler & fielder you have been! We are proud of you. I extend my best wishes for your future endeavours!" Rijiju tweeted.


Apart from these three, various other cricketers also paid a tribute to Yuvraj and wished him luck for his life ahead.






(With PTI inputs)
