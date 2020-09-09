Ammunition to Be Provided to Shooters for Practice: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Shooters of all categories -- elite, developmental and Khelo India, will be given ammunition and targets to train in their own capacities in the absence of camps and tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday. The ministry says that the decision applies for 253 shooters.

"It is important that athletes, especially 2024 and 2028 Olympic probables get a chance to continue their training wherever they are in the country. They may not be able to visit KSSR or other academies owing to the Covid 19 situation," said Rijiju on a visit to the Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

"However, many of them practice in their home range as well as in facilities near their homes. We want to ensure that their training is in no way compromised because of lack of availability of ammunition. Athletes can collect whatever they need from KSSR and other accredited academies and continue their sporting activities."

The Karni Singh range had earlier been opened up for Olympic-bound shooters, with even a compulsory national camp being announced for the first week of August. However, the camp was eventually deferred indefinitely after athletes, particularly those coming from outside the National Capital Region expressed their reservations on travel and stay amid the pandemic.