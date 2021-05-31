Amrinder Singh Departs from Mumbai City FC, Harmanjot Khabra Leaves Bengaluru FC

Mumbai City FC confirmed the departure of Amrinder Singh after five years at the club with a thank you post for the goalkeeper on Monday. Mumbai City FC took to social media to put a short video showing different postures of Amrinder Singh in different MCFC jerseys over the years. At the end of the video, there is a photo of Amrinder with the Indian Super League trophy and a thank you note comes. “Five incredible seasons of guarding the City, five unforgettable years of Paaji. Dhanyavad. Shukriya. Aabhaar. For everything. #ThankYouAmrinder #AamchiCity," MCFC wrote with their video.

Amrinder leaves Mumbai City FC before the club prepares for their maiden AFC Champions League campaign next season. He is rumoured to be joining ISL rivals ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of the next season of the ISL. In the ISL 2020-21, Amrinder helped Mumbai City FC win the ISL shield and the trophy with a win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the final.

On January 4, 2020, Amrinder had created history by becoming the highest capped player in the history of Mumbai City when he led the Islanders out against ATK at the Mumbai Football Arena, passing the record set earlier by Lucian Goian.

“I came to this club five years ago as a boy and now I leave as a man. I have learnt so much about football and about life in my time at Mumbai City FC. I have had the privilege of working with some of the best players, the best coaches, and staff here in Mumbai," Amrinder said.

“Moreover, I will cherish every minute I’ve spent playing in front of our fans. They are the backbone of this club and I can never forget all the love and support they’ve given me and my teammates in good times and especially, the not-so-good times. This club is my family and it’s always tough to say goodbye to family. But I am proud that I can leave this family as a champion, winning our first ever trophies, and I will always hold Mumbai City close to my heart," he added.

MCFC co-owner Bimal Parekh said Amrinder was leaving behind his legacy at the club. “Amrinder will leave behind a legacy at the club as a leader, as an inspiration and his contributions to Mumbai City FC in the last five years will not be forgotten. He’s made his place in our short history so far. We would like to thank Amrinder and wish him nothing but the best for whatever the future holds."

Head coach Sergio Lobera said, “It’s no secret that Amrinder has been an important part of Mumbai City’s history. Amrinder’s influence both on and off the pitch was immense and his role in our incredibly successful last season cannot be understated. He helped his teammates improve and he helped me learn many things as a coach too. I wish him good luck and good health in his future."

On the other hand, Harmanjot Khabra also parted ways with Bengaluru FC after serving the club for five years. In his time with the club, he helped them win the ISL 2018-19. Across Khabra’s four seasons at the club, he played 68 games, made 2415 passes and 73 blocks.

As the club announced the news, they posted a video of him talking about his time at BFC, his first-day memory and his most memorable moments with the club.

“What motivated me always was that I will have to come here (Bengaluru FC) and fight with the big names for playing time and I did that. What I love most about this dressing room, something that was missing in my previous clubs, the unity of this dressing room has made me the player I am today.

“The senior players gave me that respect and recognised that I have to help this team. That has been good for me.

“I still remember my first day at the club, Sunil bhai came and was like ‘oh bhai, kahan (hey brother, where)’. You are from East Bengal and we have had so much rivalry. That instant I knew I had to make this journey memorable because I am sitting beside big names. I haven’t been able to do that with the national team but at the club, I feel like I am the soldier beside him (Chhetri) and we have become champions too.

“In the Federation Cup, playing against Mohun Bagan, one-on-one against the best players, against the best attacking line-up of Sony Norde and all. The other memory is beating FC Goa to become the (ISL) champions. I think those two memories shows what we do," he said.

