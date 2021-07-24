Amul Marks Inaugural Day of Tokyo Olympics 2020 with A Special Doodle

After a 12-month delay, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have finally commenced on July 23. Like several Indian brands, dairy giant Amul has dedicated a special campaign to mark the inaugural day of the 16-day mega event. The Indian dairy brand is popular for releasing creative topicals on current affairs. This time, it is to mark the commencement of the quadrennial event. For the dedicated doodle, Amul picked the pair of Miraitowa and Someity. For the unversed, it is a tradition at the Olympics for the host nation to select two official mascots representing its culture. Miraitowa has been chosen as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot, while Someity is the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic mascot.

In the Amul topical, the two girls have been dressed as cheerful athletic characters. While Miraitowa is designed in a blue square-like pattern, Someity is sporting a similar look in pink. The two are capable of teleporting wherever they want. The tagline of the creative reads, “Jalpaan in Japan.” The wordplay shared on Amul Coop’s Twitter handle further read, “Get faster, healthier, stronger. Together.” The post was captioned, “Let the 2021 Tokyo Olympics begin!”

Earlier, Amul dedicated a post to wish success to India’s javelin throwers, including Neeraj Chopra, at the Tokyo Olympics. The brand featured the nation’s medal hopes in a creative strip and shared on its official Twitter handle. “Jalwa in javelin,” wrote Amul and the wordplay continued with the words, “Amul goes the distance.” While sharing the post, the brand wrote in a tweet, “Wishing our javelin throwers success at Tokyo Olympics!”

The Indian contingent for Javelin throwing also includes Shivpal in the men’s category and Annu Rani in the women’s category. The opening ceremony of the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games will be held at the newly-built National Stadium, Tokyo. The closing ceremony will take place on August 8.

