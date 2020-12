ANA vs BAR Dream11 Predictions, EuroLeague Basketball, Anadolu Efes vs FC Barcelona Lassa: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

As the action continues in the EuroLeague Basketball, a struggling Turkish Champions Anadolu Efes will host the Spanish powerhouse FC Barcelona Lassa on Tuesday, December 22, at the Sinan Erdem Dome, in Istanbul, Turkey.

While Anadolu Efes are flying high in the in Basketball Super Lig with 11 wins from 11 rounds, their European sojourn has been a problem so far. The Turkish side, having won seven games out of the 15, are currently placed ninth in the EuroLeague standings so far.

On the contrary, FC Barcelona Lassa have won 11 games, lost four from their 15 so far. The Spanish side are currently sitting at second place. The visitors will look to return to winning ways after losing 67-68 at home against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The EuroLeague Basketball match between Anadolu Efes and FC Barcelona is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST.

ANA vs BAR EuroLeague Basketball 2020, Anadolu Efes vs FC Barcelona Lassa: Live Streaming

Unfortunately, there will be no live broadcast of the EuroLeague Basketball matches by any network in India. However, viewers can catch the live streaming action on the FanCode app.

ANA vs BAR EuroLeague Basketball 2020, Anadolu Efes vs FC Barcelona Lassa: Match Details

Tuesday, December 22 - 11.00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sinan Erdem Dome, in Istanbul, Turkey

EuroLeague Basketball 2020 ANA vs BAR Dream11 team for Anadolu Efes vs FC Barcelona Lassa

EuroLeague Basketball 2020 ANA vs BAR, Anadolu Efes vs FC Barcelona Lassa Dream11 Point Guard: Vasilije Micic, Nick Calathes

EuroLeague Basketball 2020 ANA vs BAR, Anadolu Efes vs FC Barcelona Lassa Dream11 Shooting Guard: Cory Higgins

EuroLeague Basketball 2020 ANA vs BAR, Anadolu Efes vs FC Barcelona Lassa Dream11 Small Forward: Adrien Moerman, Pierre Oriola

EuroLeague Basketball 2020 ANA vs BAR, Anadolu Efes vs FC Barcelona Lassa Dream11 Power Forward: Nikola Mirotic, Bryant Dunston

EuroLeague Basketball 2020 ANA vs BAR, Anadolu Efes vs FC Barcelona Lassa Dream11 Centre: Chris Singleton

ANA vs BAR EuroLeague Basketball 2020, probable starting five for Anadolu Efes vs FC Barcelona Lassa: Ahmet Tuncer (PG), Vasilije Micic (SG), Adrien Moerman (SF), Bryant Dunston (PF), Chris Singleton (C)

ANA vs BAR EuroLeague Basketball 2020, probable starting five for Barcelona Lassa vs Anadolu Efes: Nick Calathes (PG), Cory Higgins (SG), Nikola Mirotic (SF), Pierre Oriola (PF), Brandon Davies (C)