1-MIN READ

Andersen Doubles Down At Tour De France, Wins Stage 19

Ireland's Sam Bennett wearing the best sprinters green jersey arrives for the start of the 19th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 166.5 kilometers between Bourg-En-Bresse and Champagole, France Friday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Tim De Waele/Pool via AP)

That's deux for Soren Kragh Andersen at the Tour de France.

CHAMPAGNOLE, France: That’s deux for Soren Kragh Andersen at the Tour de France.

The Danish rider who won Stage 14 doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 on Friday, with another cunningly timed attack.

Behind him, saving their last reserves of strength for a time trial on Saturday that will decide the Tour podium, race leader Primoz Roglic and his rivals preferred to coast to the finish while Andersen hared off for the prestige of the stage victory.

He left 11 other riders he’d been with in a breakaway for dead with an acceleration 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the finish in Champagnole in eastern France.

He held up two fingers at the line one for each of his stage wins.

  • First Published: September 18, 2020, 9:03 PM IST
