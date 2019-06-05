Andile Phehlukwayo: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5

Andile Phehlukwayo, whose full name is Andile Lucky Phehlukwayo, is a South African cricketer. He was born on March 3, 1996 at Durban. He is 23 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast-medium.

He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Dolphins, KwaZulu-Natal, KwaZulu-Natal Under-19s, South Africa Under-19s.

Andile Phehlukwayo has played in 45 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 448 runs at an average of 32. His highest score is 69 not out. He has scored no centuries and 1 half-century.

As a bowler, he has claimed 54 wickets at an average of 29.62. His bowling economy rate is 5.62. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/22.

Phehlukwayo made his ODI debut against Ireland at Benoi on September 25, 2016 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Kennington Oval on June 02, 2019.

This Andile Phehlukwayo: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 05, 2019.