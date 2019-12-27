Take the pledge to vote

Christmas 2019
News18 » Sports
2-min read

Andrade Beats Rey Mysterio to Win United States Title at WWE Live Event

Andrade beat Rey Mysterio for the United States championship in a WWE house show at Madison Square Garden.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 27, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
Andrade Beats Rey Mysterio to Win United States Title at WWE Live Event
Andrade (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The WWE house show at Madison Square Garden following Christmas, which has become something of an annual tradition, saw Andrade beat Rey Mysterio for the United States championship.

Andrade hit Mysterio with his hammerlock DDT finisher after evading Mysterio's frog splash following his trademark 619.

WWE took to Twitter to acknowledge the title change by posting an image of Andrade and Zelina alongside the caption, "HE'S DONE IT! @AndradeCienWWE defeated @reymysterio to become your NEW #USChampion at #WWEMSG! @Zelina_VegaWWE"

The former NXT Champion begins his first reign as United States Champion after earning a title opportunity through a Gauntlet Match that saw him beat Humberto Carrillo.

Andrade himself took to Twitter to share the news of his title win, writing, "Se los dije!! I was the future. Now I am THE NEW #UnitedStatesChampion #FaceOfLatinos"

A number of superstars took to Twitter to congratulate the young superstar for his win over Mysterio. Triple H posted, "Each and every superstar has the opportunity to make HISTORY every night they perform....@TheGarden ain't a bad place to do it. Congratulations to the NEW #USChampion, @AndradeCienWWE. #WWEMSG #WeAreNXT," while Natalya too wrote, "Congrats @AndradeCienWWE! When I watch Andrade compete, he always works hard to make the match awesome as well as elevating every person he wrestles. True pro. Well earned."

Here's what superstars posted:

