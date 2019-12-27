Andrade Beats Rey Mysterio to Win United States Title at WWE Live Event

The WWE house show at Madison Square Garden following Christmas, which has become something of an annual tradition, saw Andrade beat Rey Mysterio for the United States championship.

Andrade hit Mysterio with his hammerlock DDT finisher after evading Mysterio's frog splash following his trademark 619.

WWE took to Twitter to acknowledge the title change by posting an image of Andrade and Zelina alongside the caption, "HE'S DONE IT! @AndradeCienWWE defeated @reymysterio to become your NEW #USChampion at #WWEMSG! @Zelina_VegaWWE"

The former NXT Champion begins his first reign as United States Champion after earning a title opportunity through a Gauntlet Match that saw him beat Humberto Carrillo.

Andrade himself took to Twitter to share the news of his title win, writing, "Se los dije!! I was the future. Now I am THE NEW #UnitedStatesChampion #FaceOfLatinos"

Se los dije!! I was the future. Now I am THE NEW #UnitedStatesChampion #FaceOfLatinos https://t.co/9k4BHjGoE3 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) December 27, 2019

A number of superstars took to Twitter to congratulate the young superstar for his win over Mysterio. Triple H posted, "Each and every superstar has the opportunity to make HISTORY every night they perform....@TheGarden ain't a bad place to do it. Congratulations to the NEW #USChampion, @AndradeCienWWE. #WWEMSG #WeAreNXT," while Natalya too wrote, "Congrats @AndradeCienWWE! When I watch Andrade compete, he always works hard to make the match awesome as well as elevating every person he wrestles. True pro. Well earned."

Here's what superstars posted:

Congrats @AndradeCienWWE! When I watch Andrade compete, he always works hard to make the match awesome as well as elevating every person he wrestles. True pro. Well earned. ?? https://t.co/UGfaR5XJwJ — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 27, 2019

WOW! @AndradeCienWWE and @Zelina_VegaWWE again show why they are cornerstones of #RAW! Like them or not have to show a lot respect to this duo. Hats off to @reymysterio who has been through so much these last few weeks. No doubt the GMOAT will bounce back #WWEMSG https://t.co/NtAz6FOb8Q — Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) December 27, 2019

Each and every superstar has the opportunity to make HISTORY every night they perform....@TheGarden ain’t a bad place to do it. Congratulations to the NEW #USChampion, @AndradeCienWWE. #WWEMSG #WeAreNXT https://t.co/cRq4yiKs4U — Triple H (@TripleH) December 27, 2019

