Andres Iniesta Arrives in Japan to Join Vissel Kobe
Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta joined his new team on July 18, Japan's Vissel Kobe, for a new football season after participating in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Andres Iniesta. (AFP Image)
Tokyo: Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta joined his new team on July 18, Japan's Vissel Kobe, for a new football season after participating in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Iniesta, who was officially presented in Kobe on May 26 after announcing his decision to join the Japanese team earlier in the same month, arrived in Osaka on Wednesday, reports Efe.
The Spaniard was welcomed by dozens of Vissel Kobe fans at the airport, and signed some autographs for them as he left the terminal.
Iniesta said upon arriving that he was waiting to come to Japan and wanted to play as soon as possible, according to Vissel Kobe.
The club did not specify in an interview with Efe when Iniesta, a former Barcelona FC player, will make his debut for the team, but noted that he will play once he's ready.
Iniesta's first training session with Vissel Kobe is scheduled for July 20. The Spanish footballer will also appear in a press conference on July 25 at the Noevia Stadium, where he was first introduced on May 26.
The addition of Iniesta to Vissel Kobe came three days after fellow Spanish player Fernando Torres was also introduced in Tokyo after signing for Japanese club Sagan Tosu.
(IANS)
