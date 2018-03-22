English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andres Iniesta Says Barcelona Future Remain Uncertain
Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta remains unsure whether he will leave Barcelona this season to move to China.
Andres Iniesta. (Getty Images)
Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta remains unsure whether he will leave Barcelona this season to move to China.
The 33-year-old playmaker last week told local media he had an offer from a Chinese club and said a decision had to be taken on his future before the end of April.
“There are a lot of thoughts going on in my head, some stronger than others,” he told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, with his comments reported by local media on Thursday.
“There are still a few weeks to decide whether I continue or not, and it’s one of the most important decisions in my career.”
Iniesta signed a "lifetime contract" at the Catalan side in October, but his playing time has grown limited due to a combination of injuries and the arrival of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.
"I’m at an age where things change and other doors open and they’re exciting in many ways. It’s not a question of love, rather what I feel I have to do. I honestly feel that injury permitting I’d be in the starting 11 for Barca over the next two seasons," Iniesta said.
"If I go it’ll be because I can’t give my all as a player and person at my club. It’s going to be a difficult decision, whatever I choose."
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
