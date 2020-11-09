'Andres Iniesta - The Unexpected Hero': Documentary Released on the Spanish Legend

Discovery Plus, India's first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app further builds on its exciting sports offering with an all-new documentary on the life of football legend, Andres Iniesta. Titled Andres Iniesta - The unexpected hero, the 85-minute movie is the first-ever documentary on the player and provides an intimate view on one of the most beloved players on and off the field, with unpublished footage & touching testimonials from teammates, family and officials.

The documentary focuses on Iniesta's life and an incredible career spanning the beginning of his path at Barcelona Youth Academy, La Masia, through to his meteoric rise to fame playing for FC Barcelona and Spain, where his on-pitch skills secured the victory at the 2010 World Cup, and his arrival at Vissel Kobe in Japan. Alongside testimonials directly from Iniesta, the film also brings together tributes from globally-renowned football players such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Manager Pep Guardiola and Xavier Hernandez.

The documentary also goes on to take viewers through an extremely emotional journey where Iniesta recalls his tryst with depression just before the 2010 World Cup following his injury and the death of his friend Dani Jarque, the 26-year-old Espanyol Captain & defender.

Iniesta commented, "I am delighted to know that through this documentary my Indian fans will get a glimpse of my journey in the world of football. It is a story about my life and all the things I've lived". He also added, "I hope people will find inspiration after watching my journey. It's their love and constant support that has played a very notable role in me fighting some of the most difficult times in my playing career".

Issac John, Digital Head, APAC - Discovery, said, "Andres Iniesta is an extraordinary soccer player and there's a lot more than just football that makes him an icon. We are delighted to present the football fans of the country with a glimpse into Iniesta's personal life, his tremendous football career and his peerless humility above all. He further added, "Discovery Plus as a platform has thrived on building passionate communities and our exclusive sports specials will provide sports fans in India numerous gripping yet inspiring stories of struggle and triumphs of some of the most legendary athletes they admire."

A legend of the game and widely considered one of the best of his generation, Iniesta came through La Masia, the Barcelona youth academy and after a long association of 22 years, moved to Japanese club Vissel Kobe in 2018 where he played an instrumental role in helping the club win the Emperor's Cup earlier this year.