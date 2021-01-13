News18 Logo

Andrés Perea Approved For Switch To US From Colombia By FIFA
Andrés Perea Approved For Switch To US From Colombia By FIFA

Orlando midfielder Andrs Perea has been given approval by FIFA to switch his affiliation to the United States from Colombia.

CHICAGO: Orlando midfielder Andrs Perea has been given approval by FIFA to switch his affiliation to the United States from Colombia.

The 20-year-old trained with the U.S. national team in December and is with the U.S. under-23 team this week in Bradenton, Florida.

Perea, who turned 20 on Nov. 14, started for Colombia at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup, including a 3-1 group-stage win over the U.S. and a quarterfinal loss to Germany. He started all five matches for Colombia at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.

The U.S. Soccer Federation made the announcement Tuesday and said it was informed of FIFA’s approval on Friday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


