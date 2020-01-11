Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Andrey Rublev Eases to Qatar Open Title and into Top 20 of ATP Rankings

Andrey Rublev defeated France's Corentin Moutet to win the Qatar Open title.

AFP

Updated:January 11, 2020, 11:54 PM IST
Andrey Rublev Eases to Qatar Open Title and into Top 20 of ATP Rankings
Andrey Rublev. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Doha: Russia's Andrey Rublev defeated Corentin Moutet of France 6-2, 7-6 (3) to win the Qatar Open title on Saturday for a third career trophy and a place in the world top 20 for the first time.

Rublev, 22, and currently ranked 23, dominated his world number 81 opponent who had stunned top seed and three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals.

Second seed Rublev, the 2018 runner-up in Doha, won his previous titles at Umag in 2017 and on home ground in Moscow last year.

Rublev is guaranteed to make his top 20 debut next week while Moutet, who came through qualifying in Doha, will crack the top 75 for the first time.

