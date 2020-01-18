English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Andrey Rublev Wins Second Title in Two Weeks at Adelaide International
Adelaide International 2020: Andrey Rublev defeated Lloyd Harris in straight sets to win his second title of the season.
Andrey Rublev (Photo Credit: @ATP_Tour)
Adelaide: Russian Andrey Rublev secured his second title in a week on Saturday after beating Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-0 to win the Adelaide International.
The 18th-ranked third seed is the first man since Dominik Hrbaty in 2004 to lift two trophies during the first two weeks of an ATP season.
He won the Qatar Open in Doha last weekend.
The victory was Rublev's 12th in a row since November as he heads into the Australian Open, which begins Monday.
