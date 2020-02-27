Take the pledge to vote

Andy Murray Admits He May Need Further Operation to be Fully Fit to Play

Andy Murray may need an operation to remove bone growth associated with the hip-resurfacing surgery, he underwent in January last year.

February 27, 2020
London: Britain's former world number one Andy Murray faces a crucial few weeks to find out if he requires another operation in order to return to top-level tennis.

The 32-year-old three-time Grand Slam winner has only just returned to training after being out of action since November due to bruising on his pelvic bone.

He capped a remarkable comeback from a hip-resurfacing operation he underwent in January 2019 by winning the European Open in October.

But Murray may need an operation to remove bone growth associated with the surgery though he could be back in action at the end of March in Miami.

The Scot believes his lack of progress is caused by a common side-effect of his operation.

"I have not had lots of clarity as to what the issue actually is, because it is difficult to tell," he told the British media.

"What I need to do just now is build up in these next couple of weeks to really test it. Hopefully it responds fine. I should know by the end of next month whether I'm good to play or not with it."

An operation would likely see him miss Wimbledon and also potentially scupper his bid for a third successive Olympics singles title.

Murray has slipped to 130th in the world after missing a succession of Grand Slams in recent years.

"I want to play in the Slams again," he said. "That is the thing that I have missed over these last few years. Missing the Australian Open for me this year was rough."

He said the operation would be difficult for him due to the timing.

"The thing for me that would be tough is if I would have to go ahead and have something done about this," he said.

"It's not that long an operation really in terms of the rehab and stuff.

"But it's just if I wasn't able to have it until May or whatever, with six to eight weeks' rehab, then that would mean missing that period (the grass-court season)."

