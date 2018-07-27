English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Andy Murray and Victoria Azarenka Handed Cincinnati Wildcards
Former world number ones Andy Murray and Victoria Azarenka have been handed wildcards into next month's ATP-WTA Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, tournament organisers announced on Thursday.
Andy Murray (Reuters Image)
Loading...
Los Angeles: Former world number ones Andy Murray and Victoria Azarenka have been handed wildcards into next month's ATP-WTA Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, tournament organisers announced on Thursday.
Murray and Azarenka, both former winners of the tournament, will line up in the 56-player fields for the tournament, which takes place from August 11-19 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Ohio.
Azarenka won the tournament in 2013, defeating Serena Williams in the final.
The two-time major winner has not played Cincinnati since giving birth to her son in 2016.
Murray, who lifted the Cincinnati crown in 2008 and 2011, last played the event in 2016.
The Scottish star has been plagued by a hip injury since last season, returning in June this year during the grass-court season.
Murray's world ranking has plummeted to 839 after he pulled out of this year's Wimbledon.
Also Watch
Murray and Azarenka, both former winners of the tournament, will line up in the 56-player fields for the tournament, which takes place from August 11-19 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Ohio.
Azarenka won the tournament in 2013, defeating Serena Williams in the final.
The two-time major winner has not played Cincinnati since giving birth to her son in 2016.
Murray, who lifted the Cincinnati crown in 2008 and 2011, last played the event in 2016.
The Scottish star has been plagued by a hip injury since last season, returning in June this year during the grass-court season.
Murray's world ranking has plummeted to 839 after he pulled out of this year's Wimbledon.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch is Driving The Wearables Market Growth, And is The Most Popular Watch in Asia
- Ekta Kapoor Gets Trolled for Wearing an Ensemble That Resembled a 'Curtain' at Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Success Bash
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Modified into Range Rover Evoque for Rs 6 Lakh, Looks Real [Video]
- Mani Ratnam is Fine, Came for a Regular Check-up, Confirms Hospital Official
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...