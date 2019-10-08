Andy Murray Asks Fabio Fognini to 'Shut Up' in Heated Exchange at Shanghai Masters

Shanghai: Andy Murray would be kicking himself for not being able to serve out the match when he had the chance as he went down 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-7(2) to Italian Fabio Fognini in the Round of 32 in a heated encounter on Tuesday.

Murray's bitter loss came hours after the Australian Open said the former number one will make his return to Grand Slam tennis there in January, a year after a career-saving hip operation.

While Murray would be happy with how he went toe-to-toe with Fognini, he was annoyed at himself for not being able to serve out the match twice and expressed the same afterwards.

"I want to say that's the first time ever in my career that that's happened," Murray said. "I think it's the first time I served for a match twice and not won."

Murray and Fognini were involved in a bitter exchange at the net near the end of the match, which stretched past three hours.

At one point in the match, Murray came forward to the net and was about to strike an overhead smash when Fognini shouted. Murray executed the shot but wasn't pleased.

"Someone made a noise, I didn't know who made the noise, I looked in the direction of where the noise came from.

"He then told me, 'Stop looking at me, what are you looking at me for?'

"I was like, 'I was just about to hit a shot and someone made a noise'. He then told me to stop looking at him," Murray elaborated after the match.

"The sound came from him, which you're not allowed to do, it's against the rules, it's hindrance, you shouldn't do it."

During the changeover right after that though, Murray and Fognini exchanged words when the Brit said to the Italian, "You say the same to everyone. Mate you say the same to everyone no matter who you're playing."

After the exchange when Murray was speaking to the chair umpire, Fognini started speaking from the bench, when Murray told him to "shut up".

He then told the umpire, "He shouts and then tells me don't look at me. He just shouted in the middle of the point." The umpire said to Murray that he was taking care of the matter but took no action.

#Murray / #Fognini drama;Fognini shouts to put Murray offFognini “don’t look at me” Murray “it’s ok to shout during play is it”Murray tells Fognini to “shut up” (😊) when in exchange with Fergus Murphy who said he is “taking care of it” but did nothing...#AndyMurray pic.twitter.com/aPfzBgwaB8 — Iain Fordyce (@IainFordyce) October 8, 2019

Murray explained after the match why he reacted to Fognini in that manner.

"Fabio wanted to engage with me, I probably shouldn't have done, but I am not having him talk to me like that on court," Murray said.

Murray and Fognini shared the briefest of handshakes at the end.

Murray, who generally looked more relaxed than he did in victory on Monday, was two points from winning the first set. But the colourful Fognini fought back to level the set at 6-6, then edged the tie break.

He appeared to switch off in the second set, allowing Murray to level.

The deciding third set was punishing, taking 22 minutes to play just two games.

Despite the defeat, Murray's comeback is going better than even he expected.

He reached his first singles quarter-final in a year at last week's China Open, defeating 13th-ranked US Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini on the way.

Two weeks ago in Zhuhai, southern China, Murray won his first ATP Tour singles match since surgery.

(With AFP inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.