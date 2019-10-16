Andy Murray Beats Kimmer Coppejans to Reach Second Round at European Open
European Open: Andy Murray beat Belgian Kimmer Coppejans 6-4, 7-6 (4) to continue his comeback.
File photo of Andy Murray. (Photo Credit: @rnadalacademy)
Antwerp: Former world No. 1 Andy Murray won his first ATP Tour match in Europe for 16 months when he beat Belgian Kimmer Coppejans 6-4, 7-6 (4) in Antwerp on Tuesday.
The Scot, who reached the quarter-finals in Beijing in September, is attempting to work his way back to form almost 10 months after a hip replacement.
Murray jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first set. Coppejans fought back, but at 5-4 Murray broke to 15 to take the set.<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Andy's Antwerp campaign is off to a good start 👊<a href="https://twitter.com/andy_murray?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@andy_murray</a> defeats Coppejans to progress at the <a href="https://twitter.com/EuroTennisOpen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EuroTennisOpen</a> 💪<br><br>🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/TennisTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TennisTV</a> <a href="https://t.co/oe4k0M5D87">pic.twitter.com/oe4k0M5D87</a></p>— ATP Tour (@atptour) <a href="https://twitter.com/atptour/status/1184190322525573122?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 15, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
When the second set went to a tie break, the 25-year-old Belgian grabbed a 3-1 lead but Murray won six of the next seven points to win the match.
Murray, now ranked 243rd in the world, plans to make his Grand Slam comeback at the Australian Open in Melbourne in January.
