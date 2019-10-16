Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Andy Murray Beats Kimmer Coppejans to Reach Second Round at European Open

European Open: Andy Murray beat Belgian Kimmer Coppejans 6-4, 7-6 (4) to continue his comeback.

AFP

Updated:October 16, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Andy Murray Beats Kimmer Coppejans to Reach Second Round at European Open
File photo of Andy Murray. (Photo Credit: @rnadalacademy)

Antwerp: Former world No. 1 Andy Murray won his first ATP Tour match in Europe for 16 months when he beat Belgian Kimmer Coppejans 6-4, 7-6 (4) in Antwerp on Tuesday.

The Scot, who reached the quarter-finals in Beijing in September, is attempting to work his way back to form almost 10 months after a hip replacement.

Murray jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first set. Coppejans fought back, but at 5-4 Murray broke to 15 to take the set.<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Andy&#39;s Antwerp campaign is off to a good start 👊<a href="https://twitter.com/andy_murray?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@andy_murray</a> defeats Coppejans to progress at the <a href="https://twitter.com/EuroTennisOpen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EuroTennisOpen</a> 💪<br><br>🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/TennisTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TennisTV</a> <a href="https://t.co/oe4k0M5D87">pic.twitter.com/oe4k0M5D87</a></p>&mdash; ATP Tour (@atptour) <a href="https://twitter.com/atptour/status/1184190322525573122?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 15, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

When the second set went to a tie break, the 25-year-old Belgian grabbed a 3-1 lead but Murray won six of the next seven points to win the match.

Murray, now ranked 243rd in the world, plans to make his Grand Slam comeback at the Australian Open in Melbourne in January.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram