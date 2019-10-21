Andy Murray Continues Meteoric Rise in ATP Rankings After Antwerp Title
ATP Rankings: Andy Murray has climbed 376 places in three weeks to now be ranked 127th in the world.
Andy Murray beat Stan Wawrinka to win the European Open. (Photo Credit: @ATP_Tour)
Former world number one Andy Murray was rewarded for his victory in Antwerp at the weekend, with another dramatic rise in the ATP rankings which were released on Monday.
The Scotsman, who is on the comeback trail after career-saving hip surgery, climbed 116 places to 127 following his 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Stan Wawrinka -- his first title in two years.
Murray, who has won three Grand Slam titles and spent 41 weeks at number one from November 2016 to August 2017, saw his ranking slip as low as 839 in July 2018 as his injured hip threatened to end his career.
At the end of September he was ranked down at 503, meaning he has climbed 376 places in three weeks.
He is now expected to take a break as his wife waits for the birth of their third child.
Novak Djokovic remains at number one, the 273rd week in his career that he holds the top spot, with Rafael Nadal just 320 points behind.
The only change in the top 10 sees the Japanese Kei Nishikori climbing one place from nine to eight with the Russian Karen Khachanov slipping down in the other direction.
ATP rankings as of October 21:
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9,545 pts
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,225
3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,950
4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,920
5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,085
6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,425
7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,740
8. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,860 (+1)
9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,785 (-1)
10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,575
11. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,545
12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,370
13. David Goffin (BEL) 2,280 (+1)
14. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,260 (-1)
15. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1,950
16. John Isner (USA) 1,895
17. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,820 (+1)
18. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 1,681 (-1)
19. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1,645
20. Guido Pella (ARG) 1,620
...
127. Andy Murray (GBR) 4,42 (+116)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma Zooms Past Don Bradman's Record, Leaves Cricket Fans Mesmerised
- Here's How Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Decided to 'Chill' After a Concert Night
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Arriving on October 23, Here’s Everything we Know
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Pilot Who Built a 6-Seater Aircraft on His Terrace
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Get Samsung’s The Frame QLED Smart TV at Rs 72,000