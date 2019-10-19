Andy Murray into First Final Since 2017, Faces Stan Wawrinka for European Open Title
European Open: Andy Murray beat Ugo Humbert to set up a mouthwatering final against Stan Wawrinka.
Andy Murray reached his first final since 2017. (Photo Credit: @ATP_Tour)
Antwerp: Former world number one Andy Murray reached his first final in more than two and a half years on Saturday with a three-set triumph over Ugo Humbert of France in the European Open in Antwerp.
Murray, steadily rebuilding his game after career-saving hip surgery earlier this year, triumphed 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the semi-finals.
On Sunday, the 32-year-old Briton will tackle fellow three-time Grand Slam title winner Stan Wawrinka in the final.
Murray, now ranked a lowly 243, last reached a final in Dubai in March 2017 where he was crowned champion.
Wawrinka earlier ended Italian teenager Jannik Sinner's fine run in Belgium, the Swiss veteran defeating the 18-year-old 6-3, 6-2 to reach his 30th career final.
Sinner was the youngest player to make the semi-finals of an ATP tournament since 17-year-old Borna Coric in 2014.
But he met his match in 18th-ranked Wawrinka, with the 34-year-old taking one hour and 59 minutes to edge closer to a first title since winning the Geneva Open in May 2017.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 19 Written Update: Rashami Desai Reveals She had Issues with Sidharth Shukla
- A Twitter User is Offering to Comment 'Yikes' On Your Ex's Selfie for Just Rs 350
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right