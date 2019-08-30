Andy Murray Loses to World No.240 in Round of 16 at Mallorca Challenger
Andy Murray's return to singles suffered a setback as he lost in the last 16 of Mallorcan Challenger.
Andy Murray was competing in a Challenger tournament for the first time since 2005. (Photo Credit: @rnadalacademy)
Mallorca: Andy Murray suffered a setback in his return from injury as he slipped to a surprise last-16 loss to world number 240 Matteo Viola at the second-tier Challenger event in Mallorca on Thursday.
The three-time Grand Slam champion, returning after hip surgery, was beaten 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) by his Italian opponent.
Murray was competing in a Challenger tournament for the first time since 2005 and had cruised through his opening two matches at the Rafa Nadal Open in straight sets.
A third consecutive such victory looked on the cards when he took the opening set with two breaks of the Viola serve, but he dropped the second despite twice fighting back from a break down.
The former world number one again recovered an early break in the decider, but lost a tie-break on Viola's second match point.
🗯 @andy_murray se despide del @ATPChallenger #RafaNadalOpen by @sothebysrealty
It was great to have you at the #rafanadalacademy, we hope to see you soon 😍 pic.twitter.com/1wMwCu3PgY
— Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) August 29, 2019
The 32-year-old, currently ranked 328th in the world, had a metal hip implanted in January and pulled out of the doubles at the ongoing US Open in order to concentrate on his singles comeback.
Murray had suffered back-to-back first-round losses on the ATP Tour earlier this month -- against Richard Gasquet in Cincinnati and Tennys Sandgren in Winston-Salem.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It is Confirmed, The New Apple iPhones Will be Unveiled on September 10
- Shah Rukh Khan Jokes 'Bard of Blood' Emraan Hashmi's Journey from 'Serial Kisser to Serious Kicker'
- Drastic Gain in Market Share May not be Apple’s Main Target in New FDI Ruling
- Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Cameras Officially Launched: Price, Features and More
- Digital Payments in India Growing Steadily at 12.7 Percent Annually: KPMG