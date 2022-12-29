Andy Murray Moved by Fan’s Heart-wrenching Tale

Andy Murray is among the greatest British tennis player of all time. The 35-year-old has delivered on a consistent basis on the ATP tour for close to 15 years. Murray is known for his dogged spirit and for being a tremendous athlete on the court.

The Brit is equally likeable off the court as well and has won many hearts with his affable personality. Murray sat down with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe for a heart-warming conversation on BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme. Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a British-Iranian national who was persecuted in Iran for many years. On the programme, Zaghari-Ratcliffe recounted her heart-wrenching story of how she watched Murray’s Wimbledon triumph in 2016 from her solitary confinement in Iran’s Evin prison.

ALSO READ| Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys Give US Strong Start at Inaugural United Cup

The Iranian Brit revealed that she was granted access to a TV which had only two channels - one showing Iranian soaps, the other Wimbledon matches.

She disclosed that watching Murray lift his second Wimbledon title on Centre Court - more than 3,000 miles from her prison cell, gave her a connection and escape that brought her closer to home through sport.

“They had no idea what they had given me. I was always a big fan of you, but also there I was in solitary confinement watching the match that you actually won in the end. I can’t tell you how joyful it was and I was ecstatic just to see you win. It felt like a connection, it felt like an escape. I was close to home all of a sudden,” Zaghari-Ratcliffe told Murray on the programme.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe further said that she had vowed to email Murray on her release and get tickets to 2017 Wimbledon final but that never happened because she was in prison for a long period of time.

Murray, who appeared to be overwhelmed after hearing Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s heart-wrenching story, said, “It was the most incredible story that I’ve been told about someone watching me. We all have our own problems, but after listening to you and speaking to you I’ll certainly make sure I’m a lot more grateful for everything that I’ve got.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained by the Iranian authorities in 2016 as she was about to fly home after a visit to Iran with her two-year-old daughter. Iranian authorities had alleged she was plotting to topple the government in Tehran. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was ultimately released in March earlier this year, following a sustained campaign for her freedom.

Read all the Latest Sports News here