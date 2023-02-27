CHANGE LANGUAGE
Andy Murray Pulls Out of Dubai Due to Recurring Hip Injury
Andy Murray Pulls Out of Dubai Due to Recurring Hip Injury

Reuters

February 27, 2023

Dubai

Andy Murray's recurring hip issue forced him to withdraw from the Dubai Tennis Championships

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Dubai Tennis Championships this week due to a recurring hip issue, tournament organisers said on Monday.

The 35-year-old, a three-times Grand Slam champion, is no stranger to hip problems and was on the verge of retirement in 2019 after having surgery the previous year.

However, he got his career back on track after another operation and stormed into his fourth ATP final since returning to the tour at last week’s Qatar Open where he was beaten by Daniil Medvedev.

“We regret to inform you that Andy Murray is unable to participate in this year’s tournament," Dubai organisers said in a post on Twitter. “Andy has been dealing with a recurring hip injury that has unfortunately forced him out of Dubai."

Murray said after his defeat by Medvedev that he would have to manage his body better, especially after physically demanding matches.

“At my age and with some of the issues that I’ve got, I do have to be mindful of those things. I cannot just keep going until something happens," Murray said.

“I need to be a bit smarter with that."

Murray’s pullout from Dubai comes a day after fellow Briton Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, withdrew from the Austin Open in Texas due to tonsillitis.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
February 27, 2023
last updated:February 27, 2023, 15:20 IST
