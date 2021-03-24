Andy Murray Pulls Out of Miami Open With Groin Injury

“I had no issues while training, felt fine, did some gym work Friday, no problem. Then I woke up about three in the morning, felt pain in the groin, not on the side I had my surgery," Murray was quoted as saying by the Miami Herald.
“When I got out of bed I struggled quite a bit to walk. I have no idea what I did, it’s one of those freak things. Each day it has gotten progressively better, but it’s not enough," he added.
Murray’s withdrawal was the latest blow to the tournament after Australian Open champion and world number one Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem also decided to miss the event, which started with qualifiers on Monday.
Serena Williams also said she would not compete as the 23-times Grand Slam champion is recovering from oral surgery.