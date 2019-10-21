Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to Be a Part of Revamped Davis Cup

Andy Murray has been selected for Britain's Davis Cup squad 24 hours after winning his first tournament since 2017. Former world number one Murray clinched his first ATP Tour title for over two years on Sunday when he beat Stan Wawrinka in the European Open final in Antwerp.

It was only the sixth singles event the 32-year-old Scot has competed in since returning from the hip resurfacing operation he had in January.

GB captain Leon Smith on Monday named four of his five-man team, with two-time Wimbledon champion Murray alongside his brother Jamie, Dan Evans and Neal Skupski.

The group will compete in the new-format Davis Cup in Madrid next month as Murray looks to emulate his star role in Britain's 2015 victory in the competition.

"I'm delighted to name our first four players to represent GB for the Davis Cup Finals," Smith said.

"Dan is playing some of the best tennis of his career and firmly deserves his place back inside the world's Top 50.

"It's been absolutely fantastic to see Andy back competing again, headlined by his incredible win in Antwerp yesterday.

"Jamie and Neal have been gaining much momentum as a team with impressive semi-final runs at Cincinnati, US Open, Beijing and Shanghai.

"We are in a good positions with improved strength and depth in our team and will be naming the fifth player in the next couple of weeks.

"We are looking forward to bringing our best tennis to the group phase."

The Davis Cup will have a round-robin stage before the group winners and the next two top teams advance to the knockout stages.

The tournament takes place on the hard courts of La Caja Magica in Madrid from November 18-24.

The ties themselves will have two singles matches and one doubles, all of which will be best-of-three tie-break sets.

Great Britain are in Group E with Holland and Kazakhstan, who they face on November 20 and 21 respectively.

RAFAEL NADAL, NOVAK DJOKOVIC TO LEAD SPAIN, SERBIA

Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreno, Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers have been called up by captain Sergi Bruguera to represent Spain in the Davis Cup Finals to be held in Madrid on November 18-24.

Bruguera repeated the list he announced for the 2018 Davis Cup semis against France, although Nadal was a last-minute change and was replaced by Albert Ramos then, reported Efe news.

Nadal will play Davis Cup as world No. 1, a position he will claim as of November 4, while Bautista will be ranked No. 10, Carreno (35), Lopez (62) and Granollers (113).

Before the Davis Cup Finals, Nadal will take part in the Paris Masters and then the ATP Finals, which comes to an end on November 17.

In the new format, the captains can make up to three changes to the list a day before the competition gets underway, given the possible injuries and being held just after the ATP Finals.

The clashes feature two singles matches followed by a doubles encounter, with the duels being best-of-three sets.

The competition will be played at Madrid's Caja Magica on November 18-24.

Spain was drawn in Group B alongside Croatia, the defending champion and Russia.

Novak Djokovic, world No 1, will steer Serbia in the 2019 Davis Cup Finals to be held in Madrid, the Serbian Tennis Federation announced on Monday.

The Serbian team's captain Nenad Zimonjic also called up Dusan Lajovic, ranked No. 33 in the world, Filip Krajinovic (46), Viktor Troicki (159) and Janko Tipsarevic (219).

"The important thing is to reach the beginning of the competition in the best possible way and that the players stay healthy. We certainly have the quality to be able to surprise any team," Zimonjic said.

Serbia was drawn in Group A, alongside Japan and France, reports Efe news.

Zimonjic considered France to be the main challenge to his team's bid to make it to the following phase.

"It is difficult to predict. We have to prepare well. That is why we will go to Madrid about 4 or 5 days before to adapt to the conditions," he said.

Djokovic will join the team after his ATP Finals campaign.

The ATP Finals will come to an end on November 17, while the Davis Cup Finals is scheduled for November 18-24.

The remaining participating selections are divided into five other groups; Spain, Croatia and Russia in Group B; Argentina, Chile and Germany in Group C; Belgium, Australia and Colombia in Group D; Great Britain, Kazakhstan and Holland in Group E; and the United States, Italy and Canada in Group F.

