English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andy Murray Ruled Out of Australian Open Due to Injury
Former world number one Andy Murray has pulled out of the Australian Open after failing to recover from a hip injury, tournament organisers said on Thursday.
File image of former world number one Andy Murray. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Former world number one Andy Murray has pulled out of the Australian Open after failing to recover from a hip injury, tournament organisers said on Thursday.
The three-time grand slam winner has not played a competitive match since Wimbledon last July and despite coming through a one-set exhibition in Abu Dhabi last week, the Briton has decided to focus on rehabilitation.
"Sadly I won't be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete," Murray, a five-time Australian Open runner-up, said in a statement.
"I'll be flying home shortly to assess all the options but I appreciate all the messages of support and I hope to be back playing soon."
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said: "We are fully aware that Andy has been going through a difficult period with his hip and that he's done everything possible to prepare for the Australian summer.
"Personally, I also know that Andy loves tennis and would do anything to play. This is a very hard decision for Andy and we totally respect it."
Murray has slipped to 16th in the world rankings since being beaten by American Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.
The 30-year-old Briton attempted a comeback at the U.S. Open in August but was forced to withdraw two days before the start of the tournament.
Another former world number one, Novak Djokovic, faces a race against time to recover from an elbow injury after pulling out of the Qatar Open.
Tiley confirmed both Djokovic and current world number one Rafa Nadal, who is recovering from a knee injury, will be ready for the first grand slam of the year starting on January 15.
"I spoke to Novak. He’s already got every hour of the day planned between when he arrives and the start of the Australian Open. He’ll be ready," Tiley said.
"(Rafa’s) on his way down here now so he’ll be ready. It’s not dissimilar from last year...Last year we were talking about the health of Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams and two weeks later they were playing each other in the final."
The three-time grand slam winner has not played a competitive match since Wimbledon last July and despite coming through a one-set exhibition in Abu Dhabi last week, the Briton has decided to focus on rehabilitation.
"Sadly I won't be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete," Murray, a five-time Australian Open runner-up, said in a statement.
"I'll be flying home shortly to assess all the options but I appreciate all the messages of support and I hope to be back playing soon."
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said: "We are fully aware that Andy has been going through a difficult period with his hip and that he's done everything possible to prepare for the Australian summer.
"Personally, I also know that Andy loves tennis and would do anything to play. This is a very hard decision for Andy and we totally respect it."
Murray has slipped to 16th in the world rankings since being beaten by American Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.
The 30-year-old Briton attempted a comeback at the U.S. Open in August but was forced to withdraw two days before the start of the tournament.
Another former world number one, Novak Djokovic, faces a race against time to recover from an elbow injury after pulling out of the Qatar Open.
Tiley confirmed both Djokovic and current world number one Rafa Nadal, who is recovering from a knee injury, will be ready for the first grand slam of the year starting on January 15.
"I spoke to Novak. He’s already got every hour of the day planned between when he arrives and the start of the Australian Open. He’ll be ready," Tiley said.
"(Rafa’s) on his way down here now so he’ll be ready. It’s not dissimilar from last year...Last year we were talking about the health of Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams and two weeks later they were playing each other in the final."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DeepVeer Wedding: First Visuals of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Post Ceremonies Go Viral
- Millie Bobby Brown's Emotional Post After 'Stranger Things 3' Wrap Has Fans Worried
- Karan Johar Apologises for Hurting Northeast Sentiments, Says It was 'Unintentional'
- Petta: After 2.0, Watch Rajinikanth Once More in Pongal Release
- Alien Nation: NASA Says It Wants People on Mars Within 25 years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...