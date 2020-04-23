SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Andy Murray Says Grand Slam Prize Money Could Be Used to Help Lower-Ranked Players

Andy Murray (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Andy Murray (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Andy Murray suggested that lower-ranked players struggling financially can be helped with the Grand Slam prize money.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 7:17 PM IST
Share this:

Former world number one Andy Murray believes Grand Slam prize money could be distributed better to help lower-ranked players struggling financially.

The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living.

"Players ranked 250-300 in the world, it's going to be really challenging," Murray, who has won over $60 million in prize money, told CNN in an interview here "In the last few years, there's been some improvements... but probably not enough."

“Sometimes you see the prize money cheque for the winner of the Grand Slams. And it’s like, I don’t know what it is exactly, but something like $4 million.

“Could that money be used better and spent elsewhere in the earlier rounds or the qualifying draws or maybe used to grow some of the smaller events?”

The ATP and WTA, along with the International Tennis Federation and organisers of the four Grand Slams, said this week that they are creating a coronavirus relief fund to help players affected by the sport’s current shutdown.

Murray, who recovered from hip surgery last year to win the Antwerp title in October, was targeting a return to the tour at the Miami Open in March following rehabilitation from another hip injury.

The three-times Grand Slam winner has slipped to 129 in the world rankings.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,689

    +830*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,700

    +1,229*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,325

    +365*  

  • Total DEATHS

    686

    +34*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres