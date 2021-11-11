CHANGE LANGUAGE
Andy Murray Stuns Jannik Sinner in Stockholm for Second Top 10 Win of Season

Tennis star Andy Murray (AP Photo)

Andy Murray defeated Jannik Sinner 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 to move into the quarter-finals.

Former world number one Andy Murray claimed his second top 10 win in two weeks on Wednesday with a straight sets victory over top-seeded Jannik Sinner in Stockholm.

Three-time major winner Murray clinched a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 win against the world number 10 to move into the quarter-finals.

Murray had also defeated Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, now at nine in the world, in Vienna.

“It was a very tough match. He hits the ball huge from the back of the court so there were a lot of long rallies and a lot of running," Murray told atptour.com.

“But it’s probably my best win this season. I want to keep it going now."

Murray, now ranked a lowly 143 in the world, will face Tommy Paul of the United States for a place in the last-four.

Paul defeated American compatriot and fifth seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4.

Defending champion and third seed Denis Shapovalov defeated Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (7/1), 6-1.

Shapovalov will next face France’s Arthur Rinderknech, who won 6-4, 6-1 against lucky loser Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia.

US Open quarter-finalist Botic van de Zandschulp defeated Hungarian seventh seed Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 7-5.

first published:November 11, 2021, 08:35 IST