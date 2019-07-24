Take the pledge to vote

Andy Murray to Team Up With Brother Jamie at Washington Open

Andy Murray will continue his comeback in tennis as he reunites with his brother Jamie for men's doubles at Washington Open.

AFP

Updated:July 24, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
Andy Murray to Team Up With Brother Jamie at Washington Open
File photo of Andy Murray. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Andy Murray will team up with his brother Jamie at the Washington Open, reuniting the pairing that helped Great Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015.

Andy, who had hip surgery in January, made a victorious return to the courts in June, winning the doubles at Queen's with Spain's Feliciano Lopez.

The 32-year-old three-time Grand Slam singles champion was knocked out of the men's doubles early in Eastbourne and at Wimbledon, also reaching the third round at the All England Club with Serena Williams in the mixed doubles.

"They called us and said Andy really wanted to come back to DC and wanted to play doubles with his brother," said Mark Ein, tournament manager, in comments reported by the BBC.

"We're putting a real focus on doubles at the event -- it's a terrific piece of the competition and entertainment value for fans so we were thrilled he wanted to return."

Jamie Murray, 33, won the Washington doubles title last year with former partner Bruno Soares, a pairing that also won Australian and US Open titles.

Andy Murray has ruled out playing singles at next month's US Open, indicating it could take up to 18 months before he feels ready to return.

His last singles match was at the Australian Open in January, where he was defeated in five sets in the first round by Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

Washington post will also have the fascinating pair of Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the draw.

The Washington Open starts on July 27 and runs until August 4.

