Andy Murray Withdraws from Third-place Match at 'Battle of The Brits'

Andy Murray has withdrawn from his third-place playoff match against Cameron Norrie in the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Sunday.

Former world number one Murray, 33, returned to action following a seven-month injury layoff at the charity event organised by his brother Jamie this week.

The three-times Grand Slam champion played four matches in five days, beating Liam Broady and James Ward on the way to the semi-finals where he lost to Dan Evans on Saturday.

The third-place match will still go ahead with James Ward taking Murray's place, before Evans takes on Kyle Edmund in the final.

A tweet from the Lawn Tennis Association read: "@andy_murray has withdrawn from the #BattleOfTheBrits 3rd Play-Off. Andy has been replaced by @JamesWardtennis."

Murray's next event is likely to be the Citi Open in Washington, scheduled to start on August 14, as the three-time Grand Slam champion builds up to the US Open.

(With inputs from Agencies)