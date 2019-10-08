Andy Murray Wobbles but Roars Back to Win Shanghai Masters Opener
Andy Murray took three sets to defeat Juan Ignacio Londero in the first round of the Shanghai Masters.
Andy Murray (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Former world number one Andy Murray recovered from a slow start to beat Argentine qualifier Juan Ignacio Londero 2-6 6-2 6-3 in the Shanghai Masters opening round on Monday.
Murray, who is competing in Shanghai for the first time since his title run in 2016, improved after being broken twice in the opening set by Londero.
The three-time Grand Slam champion claimed the second set after converting break points in Londero's first and last service games, before switching gears to take control of the match in the decider.
Murray sealed a crucial service break in the sixth game with a booming forehand winner and went on to set up a second round meeting with 10th-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini.
The Scot is looking to build his form on the Asian swing this season after undergoing career-saving hip surgery in January.
He worked his way to a first quarter-final appearance of the season in Beijing last week, where he lost to eventual winner Dominic Thiem.
"I got better as the match went on - I had to start going for my shots a bit more," said the 32-year-old Murray, who was awarded a wildcard entry to the tournament.
Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov dropped two points on his first-serve as he eased past American Frances Tiafoe 6-4 6-2.
Shapovalov will next face newly-crowned Tokyo champion Novak Djokovic, who has won their previous two meetings this season.
