Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Andy Murray Wobbles but Roars Back to Win Shanghai Masters Opener

Andy Murray took three sets to defeat Juan Ignacio Londero in the first round of the Shanghai Masters.

Reuters

Updated:October 8, 2019, 7:10 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Andy Murray Wobbles but Roars Back to Win Shanghai Masters Opener
Andy Murray (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Former world number one Andy Murray recovered from a slow start to beat Argentine qualifier Juan Ignacio Londero 2-6 6-2 6-3 in the Shanghai Masters opening round on Monday.

Murray, who is competing in Shanghai for the first time since his title run in 2016, improved after being broken twice in the opening set by Londero.

The three-time Grand Slam champion claimed the second set after converting break points in Londero's first and last service games, before switching gears to take control of the match in the decider.

Murray sealed a crucial service break in the sixth game with a booming forehand winner and went on to set up a second round meeting with 10th-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini.

The Scot is looking to build his form on the Asian swing this season after undergoing career-saving hip surgery in January.

He worked his way to a first quarter-final appearance of the season in Beijing last week, where he lost to eventual winner Dominic Thiem.

"I got better as the match went on - I had to start going for my shots a bit more," said the 32-year-old Murray, who was awarded a wildcard entry to the tournament.

Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov dropped two points on his first-serve as he eased past American Frances Tiafoe 6-4 6-2.

Shapovalov will next face newly-crowned Tokyo champion Novak Djokovic, who has won their previous two meetings this season.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram