Andy Murray's Pre-season Training Interrupted by Groin Injury

Andy Murray had suffered a bruise to his pelvic bone last month after coming back from a career-threatening hip injury.

AFP

Updated:December 12, 2019, 10:32 PM IST
Andy Murray's Pre-season Training Interrupted by Groin Injury
Andy Murray (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Britain's Andy Murray has cancelled his training block in Miami because of a groin injury that has left him unable to practise on the court, according to a report on Thursday.

The former world number one suffered a bruise to his pelvic bone during Britain's Davis Cup campaign in Madrid last month, The Times newspaper said. He played one singles match before missing the rest of the event.

Murray's Grand Slam comeback at next month's Australian Open, which starts on January 20, is apparently not in doubt, however.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, ranked 126 in the world, will likely receive a wild card to compete in Melbourne.

The Scot, 32, is due to travel to Australia in late December to prepare for the new ATP Cup team competition, which starts on January 3.

Earlier this year he broke down in tears, saying the 2019 Australian Open could be his last tournament but he returned to the court after hip resurfacing surgery and beat fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka in the final of the European Open in October.

Murray has signed up to play in Montpellier in the week immediately following the year's first Grand Slam, suggesting he does not expect to reach the latter stages in Melbourne

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
