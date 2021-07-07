Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Skeet Shooting

When Angad Vir Singh Bajwa moved to Canada for his studies, he soon found himself to be the country’s youngest open champion in shooting at an age of 18.

As the passion for shooting grew, he quit his studies and returned to India to pursue the sport by diving entirely into it. Bajwa, whose father runs a hospitality business in Canada, has an outdoor range built at his farmhouse in Chandigarh.

In 2017, he decided to receive training from Vincent Hancock, a two-time Olympics gold medalist. Hancock held the world record of 59/60 in the final round of the Men’s skeet competition. Surpassing him, in 2018, Bajwa became the first to have a perfect score of 60/60 in the final and set a new world record.

With his extraordinary performance in the tournament, Bajwa’s magical score also brought home India’s first-ever gold medal in skeet shooting at a world-or continental event.

Age – 25

Sports/Discipline – Skeet Shooting

Working ranking – 62 (Current)

First Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 (to happen in July-August 2020)

Major achievements

World Cup

• Gold – Men’s Team, 2021 New Delhi

• Gold – Mixed Team, 2021 New Delhi

• Bronze – Men’s Team, 2021 Cairo

Asian Championships

• Gold – Men, 2019 Doha

• Gold – Men, 2018 Kuwait City

• Silver – Mixed Team, 2019 Doha

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Having finished his trials that took place in March this year, Angad is ready to shoot off flying targets in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games that are happening from July 23 to August 8. With Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan will also be going to Tokyo, as he too bagged his quota for the Olympics when he shot for silver in the 2019 Asian Shooting Championships.

Recent Performances

Angad has the world record of shooting 60 out of 60 targets in the final round of a tournament. He shot for a gold medal perfectly at the 2018 Asian Shotgun Championships in Kuwait City, bagging the Olympic spots. He won bronze at the first world cup that happened in Cairo, Egypt, in February this year. A month later, he shot gold at the New Delhi world cup.

