Anirban Lahiri Fails to Make Cut in PGA Tour Event at La Quinta

India's Anirban Lahiri failed to make the cut at PGA Tour's American Express golf at the PGA West Stadium Course here.

Lahiri ended with a score of 3-under par at the end of round 1 and 2 with the cut being set at 4-under par. He had a tied 15 finish in the first round.

Sungjae Im of Korea rode a hot putter to seize a one-shot lead following a blemish-free 7-under 65.

The 22-year-old rising star put himself in prime position to win a second PGA Tour title after registering a career first 24 total one-putts in the opening 36 holes to lead on 11-under 133.

Countryman Si Woo Kim is among those in a big chasing pack after carding 68 which featured six birdies while American Tony Finau (66), Mexico's Abraham Ancer (65), Nick Taylor of Canada (66) and overnight leader Brandon Haggy of the U.S. (70) joined Kim on 134.

Byeong Hun An, one back at the start of the day, fell off the pace following a 73 to stand at 138 while K.H. Lee returned a 71 for tied 37th place. With the halfway cut set at 4-under 140, Chinese Taipei's C.T. Pan (71) and Lahiri (73) missed the mark by one. China's Xinjun Zhang also missed the cut by two shots following a 72.

