Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh and Anhad Jawanda Miss Out on Finals in Shooting World Cup
Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh and Anhad Jawanda could not reach the men's 25m rapid fire pistol finals in the Shooting World Cup.
Anish Bhanwala. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Rio de Janeiro: India missed out on an Olympic quota in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol after the young trio of Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh and Anhad Jawanda failed to enter the finals in the World Cup here.
Anish shot a rapid fire round of 286 to go with his precision round of 291 for a total of 577, landing him an 18th-place finish. Adarsh and Ahnad shot 576 and 573 to end at the 25th and 30th spot, respectively.
Among the six finalists there were two Germans and two Chinese, both of which nations had exhausted their quota of two berths in earlier competitions.
Cuban Pupo Leuris had also secured his Tokyo quota earlier, which enabled Pakistan's Muhammad Khalil Akhtar, who shot 586 for a fifth-spot finish, to claim one of the two available quotas. The second was won by Korean Kim Junhong who finished seventh with a score of 585.
India are the table toppers of the tournament with three gold, three silver and one bronze medal.
