News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Anisimova Tests Positive For COVID-19: Report
1-MIN READ

Anisimova Tests Positive For COVID-19: Report

Anisimova Tests Positive For COVID-19: Report

American world number 30 Amanda Anisimova has tested positive for COVID19, Tennis Channel reported on Friday.

American world number 30 Amanda Anisimova has tested positive for COVID-19, Tennis Channel reported on Friday.

The 19-year-old has not confirmed the result but she is not competing at the WTA tournament in Abu Dhabi.

In an Instagram post on Friday which included a crying emoji, she wrote: “I want to play.”

The hard-hitting Anisimova is among a crop of rising American women making waves in the sport, a group that includes Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, 22, and 16-year-old Coco Gauff.

Anisimova won her maiden tour-level title on the Bogota clay in April 2019 and reached a career-high ranking of 21 six months later.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...