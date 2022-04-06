Anju Bobby George Credits 'Super Shoes' for Record-breaking Performances by Athletes

Anju Bobby George, Senior Vice President of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and India’s ever bronze medalist long jumper at the World Championships, said “super shoes" are going to help athletes all over the world break a lot of records. At the ongoing Federation Cup in Kochi, Olympian long jumper M. Sreeshankar set a new national record while long jumper Jeswin Aldrin and Sreeshankar had a brilliant duel.

Anju called the performances by the long jumpers “fantastic" and congratulate them. She was also pleased that Sreeshankar and Aldrin will get a chance to participate in the Athletics World Championships in USA from July 15-24. However, she did put things in perspective and said the new “super shoes" are helping the performances.

“Super shoes" are the new spikes featuring carbon fibre plates, which gives more stability to the shoes. These shoes are legal and were also used by athletes during the Tokyo Olympics last year.

“Athletes across the world are using it (super shoes). In the Tokyo Olympics athletes were given permission to use it. Earlier the shoes used to wobble a bit and hence were not stable. It can help athletes to improve their mark by 15-20 centimeters. Now you will see many records being broken across the world," Anju told NDTV.

Anju said both Sreeshankar and Aldrin were talented athletes but they would really be tested during international tournaments like the world championships.

Anju said even 18-year-old Shaili Singh, who has been at the Anju Bobby George Sports Foundation since the age of 14 and won a silver medal at the Junior World Championship 2021, also used “super shoes".

Javelin and long jump has seen success on the international level in recent times but Anju said the AFI was focussing and making long term plans for five disciplines, namely javelin, long jump, discus, walking and 400m.

“These are technical events and hence India stands a chance in these events. Just like the Caribbeans and the Americans excel in sprint events and Ethiopia and Kenya do well in middle- and long-distance events, Indians have a knack for the aforementioned technical events. We are aiming for the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympics," she said.

