Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Anjum Moudgil, Shooting

Chandigarh native Anjum Moudgil comes from a joint family of 10 members and began took up the shooting sport during her school days. Moudgil was one of the two first Indian shooters in 2018 to earn Tokyo Olympic quotas. She competes in two events – 10m air rifle and 50m 3P. Since a country is allowed to field only two competitors in an event at the Olympics, the youngster was under the pump to justify her position in 10m air rifle event since 3P is her specialist event. With her strong showing at the shooting world cup in New Delhi earlier this year, nobody can now question her participation in two events now.

Age - 27

Sports/Discipline – Shooting

Working Ranking – 3

Major Achievements

World Championships

• Silver – 2018, Changwon (10m Air Rifle)

• Silver, 2018 Guadalajara (50m 3P)

• Gold, 2019 Munich (10m Air Rifle)

• Gold, 2019 Beijing (10m Air Rifle)

• Silver –2021 New Delhi (Women’s Team)

Asian Championships

• Gold - 2016 South Asian Games

• Gold - 2016 South Asian Games (Women’s Team)

Commonwealth Games

Silver - 2018 Gold Coast

Commonwealth Shooting Championships

• Silver - Commonwealth Shooting Championships, 2016 Brisbane

• Bronze - Commonwealth Shooting Championships, 2016 Brisbane

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

After bagging a silver medal in the 10m Air Rifle event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships 2018 held in Changwon, South Korea, Moudgil became the first to secure a quota in Tokyo Olympics for India. While speaking to Olympic Channel, Moudgil said that she was extremely happy for setting a record and taking home a silver medal. But according to her, the Olympic quota she won was totally unexpected.

