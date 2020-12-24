ANK Vs BES Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish Super League 2020, Ankaragucu vs Besiktas - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the upcoming match of the Turkish Super League 2020, Ankaragucu will lock horns with Besiktas on Thursday, December 24 at 9:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Ankara Eryaman Stadyumu.

Besiktas feature in the current top five teams of the Turkish Super League 2020. As of now, the league leaders are Alanyaspor, followed by Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. The fourth in line is Gaziantep and the fifth is Besiktas. Ankaragucu, on the other hand, is the second last team in the league. The only team after it is Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor.

In the previous outing, Besiktas defeated Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor by 4-0. Ankaragucu had a draw match against Genclerbirligi. Both the teams scored one goal each.

Turkish Super League 2020 Ankaragucu vs Besiktas: ANK vs BES Dream11 Team Prediction

Ankaragucu vs Besiktas Turkish Super League 2020 ANK vs BES Dream11 Captain: Vincent Aboubakar

Ankaragucu vs Besiktas Turkish Super League 2020 ANK vs BES Dream11 Vice-Captain: Cyle Larin

Ankaragucu vs Besiktas Turkish Super League 2020 ANK vs BES Dream11 Goalkeeper: Ricardo Friedrich

Ankaragucu vs Besiktas Turkish Super League 2020 ANK vs BES Dream11 Dream11 Defender: Michal Pazdan, Turan, Stelios Kitsiou, Erdi Dikmen, Zvonimir Sarlija

Ankaragucu vs Besiktas Turkish Super League 2020 ANK vs BES Dream11 Midfielder: Atiba Hutchison, Tiago Pinto, Rachid Ghezzal

Ankaragucu vs Besiktas Turkish Super League 2020 ANK vs BES Dream11 Striker: Cyle Larin, Vincent Aboubakar

ANK vs BES Turkish Super League 2020 Ankaragucu possible starting XI line-up vs Besiktas: Zvonimir Sarlija, Turan, Stelios Kitsiou, Saba Lobzhanidze, Erdi Dikmen, Tiago Pinto, Atakan Ridvan Cankaya, Endri Cekici, Emre Güral, Ricardo Friedrich, Ender Aygören

ANK vs BES Turkish Super League 2020 Besiktas possible starting XI line-up vs Ankaragucu: Necip Uysal, Rachid Ghezzal, Domagoj Vida, Welinton, Atiba Hutchinson, Ridvan Yilmaz, Souza, Bernard Mensah, Vincent Aboubakar, Georges-Kévin Nkoudou, Cyle Larin