SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ankita Raina Bows Out of French Open Qualifiers to End India's Singles Challenge

Ankita Raina (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ankita Raina (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ankita Raina suffered a straight set defeat to Japan's Kurumi Nara, losing the second qualifying round contest 3-6 2-6 in one hour and 21 minutes.

Ankita Raina could not go past the second round at the French Open qualifiers, suffering a straight set defeat against Japan’s Kurumi Nara, here on Thursday. Ankita, India’s top singles player, lost the second round contest 3-6 2-6 in one hour and 21 minutes.

“It (match) was not bad. I had chances in my service game but she returned very well today. If I had converted those games, then it would have been different. Also there were windy conditions today,” Ankita said after her match.

Ankita’s defeat means that no Indian will compete in the singles main draw of the clay court Grand Slam. Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran have already bowed out of the men’s singles qualifiers. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will compete in the men’s doubles with their respective partners.

Next Story
Loading