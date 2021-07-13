Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Ankita Raina, Tennis

Born in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Ankita Raina is currently the top-ranked Indian tennis star in both the singles and doubles category. She has steadily climbed up the rankings and has been winning titles on the ITF circuit.

Raina is the fifth female player from the country to ever make it to the top 200 of the WTA singles rankings, and she is expected to eventually break into the top 100 as well.

In 2020, Raina was part of the Indian team at the Fed Cup that created history by qualifying for the world group playoffs for the first time ever. She secured a crucial singles win against talented Aldila Sutjiadi and then partnered Sania Mirza to beat Sutziyadi and Nugroho 7-6(4), 6-0 to seal India’s place in the play-offs. In 2018, Raina became the only woman after Mirza to win Bronze in the Singles’ Tennis at Asian Games.

Age - 28

28 Sports/Discipline - Tennis

Tennis Working Ranking - 95 (Doubles) 182 (Singles)

95 (Doubles) 182 (Singles) First Olympic Games - Tokyo 2021

Major Achievements

Asian Games

Bronze - Women’s Singles, 2018 Palembang

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Raina was chosen by three-time Olympian Sania to join her for the women’s doubles team in the Tokyo Olympics. She will be making her debut at the Summer Games.

Recent Performances

Raina made her Wimbledon debut earlier this year, taking part in the women’s doubles and mixed doubles. In mixed doubles, she partnered Ramkumar Ramanathan. The pair exited in the first round losing to compatriots Sania and Rohan Bopanna. In the women’s doubles, Raina and American partner Lauren Davis lost in the first round.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here