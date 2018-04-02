English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ankita Raina, Ramkumar Ramanathan Touch Career-best Rankings
Ankita Raina leapfrogged 43 places to her career-best singles rank of 212 in the WTA chart while Ramkumar Ramanathan also achieved his career-best rankings after climbing four places to 132
AFP
New Delhi: Ankita Raina leapfrogged 43 places to her career-best singles rank of 212 in the WTA chart while Ramkumar Ramanathan also achieved his career-best rankings after climbing four places to 132.
Ankita became world No 212 on the back of her her first singles title in more than three years when she beat Amandine Hesse in straight sets in the final of the USD 25,000 ITF women's event in Gwalior.
"One more milestone achieved, getting closer to one of my goals of playing Grand Slams. This has just made my belief stronger that dreams do come true, if you put the efforts and be patient, nothing can stop you to get to the top," Ankita said.
In the ATP rankings, country's top singles player Yuki Bhambri jumped two places and is now ranked 105 followed by Ramanathan, Sumit Nagal (213, +5), Prajnesh Gunseswaran (263, -17) and Arjun Khade (394, +29).
Ramkumar had reached the quarterfinals of the Euro 43,000 Marbella Challenger in Spain. In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna (19) and Divij Sharan (43) gained one spot each while Leander Paes remained unchanged at 45. He was followed by Purav Raja (62).
In the WTA rankings Karman Kaur Thandi was the next best player singles after remained unchanged at 273. In doubles, out of action Sania Mirza moved down seven places to number 23, her lowest rank in seven years.
Also Watch
Ankita became world No 212 on the back of her her first singles title in more than three years when she beat Amandine Hesse in straight sets in the final of the USD 25,000 ITF women's event in Gwalior.
"One more milestone achieved, getting closer to one of my goals of playing Grand Slams. This has just made my belief stronger that dreams do come true, if you put the efforts and be patient, nothing can stop you to get to the top," Ankita said.
In the ATP rankings, country's top singles player Yuki Bhambri jumped two places and is now ranked 105 followed by Ramanathan, Sumit Nagal (213, +5), Prajnesh Gunseswaran (263, -17) and Arjun Khade (394, +29).
Ramkumar had reached the quarterfinals of the Euro 43,000 Marbella Challenger in Spain. In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna (19) and Divij Sharan (43) gained one spot each while Leander Paes remained unchanged at 45. He was followed by Purav Raja (62).
In the WTA rankings Karman Kaur Thandi was the next best player singles after remained unchanged at 273. In doubles, out of action Sania Mirza moved down seven places to number 23, her lowest rank in seven years.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: India Under the Scanner as Syringe Controversy Probe Begins
- New Spy App Can Track Your WhatsApp Activities, Including Time Spent Online And More
- Deepika Padukone in a Black Outfit is What Dreams are Made of; See Pics
- Let Them Show Our Drama Serials and Films First, Says Pakistani Actor Mehwish Hayat
- Defunct Chinese Space Laboratory Plunges Back to Earth over Pacific