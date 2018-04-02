Ankita Raina, Ramkumar Ramanathan Touch Career-best Rankings

Ankita Raina leapfrogged 43 places to her career-best singles rank of 212 in the WTA chart while Ramkumar Ramanathan also achieved his career-best rankings after climbing four places to 132.Ankita became world No 212 on the back of her her first singles title in more than three years when she beat Amandine Hesse in straight sets in the final of the USD 25,000 ITF women's event in Gwalior."One more milestone achieved, getting closer to one of my goals of playing Grand Slams. This has just made my belief stronger that dreams do come true, if you put the efforts and be patient, nothing can stop you to get to the top," Ankita said.In the ATP rankings, country's top singles player Yuki Bhambri jumped two places and is now ranked 105 followed by Ramanathan, Sumit Nagal (213, +5), Prajnesh Gunseswaran (263, -17) and Arjun Khade (394, +29).Ramkumar had reached the quarterfinals of the Euro 43,000 Marbella Challenger in Spain. In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna (19) and Divij Sharan (43) gained one spot each while Leander Paes remained unchanged at 45. He was followed by Purav Raja (62).In the WTA rankings Karman Kaur Thandi was the next best player singles after remained unchanged at 273. In doubles, out of action Sania Mirza moved down seven places to number 23, her lowest rank in seven years.