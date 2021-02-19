News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Ankita Raina Wins Her 1st WTA Title with Doubles Crown at Phillip Island Trophy
1-MIN READ

Ankita Raina Wins Her 1st WTA Title with Doubles Crown at Phillip Island Trophy

Kamilla Rakhimova and Ankita Raina (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Kamilla Rakhimova and Ankita Raina (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ankita Raina and Kamilla Rakhimova defeated Anna Blinkova and Anastasia Potapova 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 to win the doubles title at Phillip Island Trophy, her first title on the WTA tour.

India's Ankita Raina and her Russian partner Kamilla Rakhimova on Friday won the Phillip Island Trophy WTA 250 tennis tournament in Melbourne. The pair beat Russia's Anna Blinkova and Anastasia Potapova 2-6, 6-4, 10-7. This is Ankita's first title on the WTA tour.

The win will help Ankita, 28, enter the top 100 of the WTA rankings in doubles with the live rankings currently showing her in the 94th position. She won ITF doubles titles and WTA 125k series title before Friday's win.

The Indo-Russian pair had earlier pulled off an impressive 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 over Franceska Jones and Nadia Podoroska in the doubles semi-finals. Ankita also won two matches in the singles event of the tournament to reach the Round of 32 where she lost to Australia's Kimberly Birrell on Monday.

Earlier, Ankita had become the fifth Indian woman to play in the main draw of a Grand Slam when she made the cut for the women's doubles event at the Australian Open with Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu. The pair lost their first round match 3-6, 0-6 to Australia's Belinda Woolcock and Olivia Gadecki.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...