Ankita Raina Wins ITF Doubles Title in Dubai with Ekaterine Gorgodze

Top Indian tennis player Ankita Raina won her third doubles title of the pandemic-hit 2020 season, clinching the Al Habtoor challenge with Ekaterine Gorgodze.

The unseeded Indo-Georgian pair won 6-4 3-6 10-6 against Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov from Spain and Slovakian Kaja Juvan in the final of the USD 100,000 hard court event on Saturday.

It was the fourth doubles final of the season for Ankita but the biggest trophy of the calender since her earlier two titles were at the USD 25,000 level.

MASSIVE TITLE FOR ANKITA RAINA! ITF $100k DUBAI: @ankita_champ & Georgian partner @EGorgodze defeat 🇪🇸 Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov /🇸🇮Kaja Juvan 6-4 3-6 10-6 to clinch the doubles crown in Dubai.The win also means that Ankita will reach her CH doubles ranking of 117! pic.twitter.com/9CwechY5QU— Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) December 12, 2020

In February this year, Ankita had made three finals, winning back-to-back titles in Nonthaburi (Thailand) with Bibiane Schoofs and ending runners-up in Jodhpur with compatriot Snehal Mane.