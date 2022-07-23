Annu Rani Finishes Seventh in Women’s Javelin Final at World Athletics Championships 2022

India’s national record holder, Annu Rani, finished seventh in the final women’s javelin throw with a best throw of 61.12m, two metres shy of her personal best of 63.82m at the Hayward Field on Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships at Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

Australia’s Kelsey-Lee Barber claimed gold with a massive throw of 66.91m while Kara Winger won silver with a best throw of 64.05m in her final attempt, while Japan’s Haruka Kitagichi claimed Japan’s first medal at a javelin event at the Worlds with her final throw of 63.27m.

More to follow…

