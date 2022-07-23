Annu Rani Finishes Seventh in Women’s Javelin Final at World Athletics Championships 2022

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sports Desk

News18

July 23, 2022

Eugene, Oregon

Annu Rani (AP)

Annu Rani (AP)

Annu Rani, finished seventh in the final women’s javelin throw with a best throw of 61.12m while Australia’s Kelsey-Lee Barber claimed gold with a massive throw of 66.91m

India’s national record holder, Annu Rani, finished seventh in the final women’s javelin throw with a best throw of 61.12m, two metres shy of her personal best of 63.82m at the Hayward Field on Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships at Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

Australia’s Kelsey-Lee Barber claimed gold with a massive throw of 66.91m while Kara Winger won silver with a best throw of 64.05m in her final attempt, while Japan’s Haruka Kitagichi claimed Japan’s first medal at a javelin event at the Worlds with her final throw of 63.27m.

More to follow…

