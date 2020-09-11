WASHINGTON: The Atlanta Braves&#8217; banged-up starting rotation suffered another setback Thursday when left-hander Tommy Milone was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. Milone, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline, has a 14.90 ERA in three starts for NL East-leading Atlanta. He allowed eight runs in 3 1\/3 innings in the Braves&#8217; 29-9 victory over Miami on Wednesday night. The Braves recalled right-hander Huascar Ynoa to the active roster and outrighted utilityman Charlie Culberson to the team&#8217;s alternate training site. Atlanta has six pitchers on the IL, including ace Max Fried, and the team has used 11 starters in its 43 games. Robbie Erlin was Thursday night&#8217;s starter against the Washington Nationals after he worked three innings out of the bullpen on Monday. ___ More AP MLB: https:\/\/apnews.com\/MLB and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Sports