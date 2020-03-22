Another NHL Ottawa Senators Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ottawa: A second Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for coronavirus, the NHL club announced Saturday, the same day the 2020 World Ice Hockey Championships were called off.

The unidentified player becomes the second in the league to test positive for the COVID-19 virus that has become a global pandemic and shut down most of world sport, including the NHL.

Switzerland would have hosted the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships in May but officials canceled the tournament Saturday due to the pandemic.

The Senators player, and another unidentified Ottawa player who was announced Wednesday as coronavirus positive, traveled on the team's March 8-12 road trip to California with games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles.

In revealing the second positive, the team announced that all 52 people who traveled with the club were instructed to self-quarantine on March 13 and remain in that status.

Of the players, staff, reporters, guests and flight crew on the Senators' trip, 44 have shown no coronavirus symptoms, eight were tested and two positives were found.

"We are awaiting the results from tests that took place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," the team said in a statement.