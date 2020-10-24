News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Another Unnamed Paris Saint-Germain Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

PSG flag. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The PSG player who has caught coronavirus will miss weekend's Ligue 1 game against Dijon and possibly also the Champions League matcha against Basaksehir.

An unnamed Paris Saint-Germain player has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the club's Ligue 1 match against Dijon on Saturday. PSG were badly hit by the virus at the start of the current season, when Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes all had to self-isolate after a holiday to Ibiza following the team's Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich.

The player would also likely miss Wednesday's Champions League game at Istanbul Basaksehir.

Thomas Tuchel's men lost their opening group match at home to Manchester United earlier this week.


