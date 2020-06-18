ANR vs VAL Dream11 Team Prediction Spanish Liga ACB, Andorra Vs Valencia - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Andorra (ANR) will face Valencia (VAL) in their upcoming match in Spanish Liga ACB on Thursday, June 18. The Andorra vs Valencia Spanish Liga ACB match will commence from 7 pm. Spanish Liga ACB ANR Vs VAL will be played at the Pavelló Municipal Font de San Lluis in Spain.

As far as performance is concerned, Andorra is placed at number 6 with a total of 26 points off 23 matches. On the other hand, Valencia is at number 7 with 24 points off 23 matches.

This will be the first match that both the teams will be playing post lockdown.

Spanish Liga ACB Andorra Vs Valencia: ANR vs VAL Dream11 Team Predictions

Spanish Liga ACB Andorra Vs Valencia Dream11 Point Guard: Rossom, Hannah, Senglin

Spanish Liga ACB Andorra Vs Valencia Dream11 Shooting Guard : Massenat

Spanish Liga ACB Andorra Vs Valencia Dream11 Small Forward: Doornekamp, Sy

Spanish Liga ACB Andorra Vs Valencia Dream11 Power Forward: Labeyrie

Spanish Liga ACB Andorra Vs Valencia Dream11 Centre: Diagne

Spanish Liga ACB Andorra Probable Lineup vs Valencia: Hannah, Senglin, Massenat, Sy, Diagne

Spanish Liga ACB Valencia Probable Lineup vs Andorra: Rossom, Doornekamp, Labeyrie, Louis, Aaron